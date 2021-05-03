Football Pep Guardiola whips Manchester City to a goal without a “rainmaker”

“Sky Blue” has a firm grip on the final place in the Champions League. Chelsea will also be well placed for the second part of the semi-finals.

English teams Manchester City and Chelsea will leave strong positions for the second matches of the Football Champions League semi-finals. Manchester City will qualify for the PSG home game in a 2-1 lead. Chelsea stretched to a 1-1 draw as a guest of Real Madrid.

Manchester City, or “Sky Blues,” is aiming for the Champions League final for the first time with a close team game, extensive player material and a respected coach. Pep Guardiolan plot.

The Catalan coach reminded his crew of the matter after the first part of the PSG match pair.

“We have to play our way. We have no other way, ”Guardiola said after annoying the team’s tough opening half.

Guardiola blamed their players on the ball, allowing PSG to take advantage of the skill of their star players. City doesn’t Neymarin and not Kylian Mbappen like superstars, so it has to rely on the coach’s careful game plan.

“There is no rainmaker on this team who decides the games alone. We have to take the wins together, in a team game, ”Guardiola evaluated his team earlier in the season.

Tuesday’s game struggles with ball control. The opponent’s big stars miss the ball and get frustrated when they miss the feeds.

London in the semifinals on Wednesday, young talents and veterans well marinated by success will be at odds.

In January, Chelsea received coaching responsibility Thomas Tuchel has made a tremendous mark in the company and increased his reputation as a tactically flexible coach.

Opposite is a former star player Zinedine Zidane, who as a coach has celebrated Real Madrid’s victories in the Champions League three times in 2014-18.

“We’re still alive and going to another game with the idea of ​​winning it,” Zidane summed up the situation after the home game that ended in a draw.

The Champions League final will be played on May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.