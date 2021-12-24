Football Pep Guardiola proposes a strike for Premier League players: “Words alone will not solve anything”

The absences caused by the corona have further increased the strain on top football players. Pep Guardiola thinks they could resist.

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiolan believes that Premier League players and coaches should consider going on strike together to find solutions to the excessive strain on players, says The Guardian.

“Words alone will not solve anything. For Fifa, the Premier League and the TV companies, business is more important than the well-being of the players, ”Guardiola said.

“The simplest example is that there are five player exchanges everywhere else. We still have three. ”

According to The Guardian, the players have been outraged by the Premier League also due to a lack of communication. The conversational connection between the team captains and the league, which had resumed in the summer of 2020, has no longer worked.

The new department, which focuses on the well-being of players, has also not been considered to be active enough in tackling grievances.

Sunday two of the traditional Tapan Day league matches have already been canceled. The matches between Liverpool and Leeds and Wolverhampton and Watford had to be postponed due to the teams ’corona infections.

Liverpool were to play five matches in the league and the League Cup in two weeks until the Leeds match had to be postponed. Many teams will have to play after Sunday’s next league match right on Tuesday.

“I’m worried no one will take the well-being of the players seriously,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told the BBC.

“We try to talk in the background and hold some kind of influence. However, at the moment, I don’t think the players are getting the respect they deserve for someone speaking for them and being able to say in a position of power that this is not right for the players, ”Henderson lamented.

Liverpool local opponent Everton’s Killing Day match against Burnley, on the other hand, was initially refused to reschedule, although Everton was diagnosed with five corona infections in addition to the six injured players.

The league first thought Everton still had enough players to play the match. Team manager Rafael Benítez said that forcing matches to be played and filling line-ups with academy players is damaging the reputation of the series.

“Everyone wants to see the best individuals on the field playing at the highest possible level. Broadcast rights are sold because of a great and exciting game, but then something like that happens, ”Benítez criticizes.

Like his compatriot Guardiola, Benítez raised the possibility of a strike, but did not consider it probable.

However, the league re-examined Everton’s situation, and on Christmas Eve the club announced that the request to postpone the Burnley match had been approved this time.

Premier League in addition, the match congestion is exacerbated by the League Cup running at the same time for many clubs. Liverpool and Tottenham Managers in the semi-finals Jürgen Klopp and Antonio Conte have already suggested that in order to ease the burden, the semi-finals should be played as individual matches instead of pairs.

However, according to The Guardian, the proposal is unlikely to be considered. It is estimated that canceling other matches would cost the organizers £ 20 million (€ 23.6 million).

Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnickin considers that the termination of the entire League Cup should be considered.

“England is the only country where two cup competitions are played. This is something we could discuss, ”suggested German Rangnick.

The Premier League, Managers and Captains discussed the rush hour on Thursday. According to Reuters, Conte described the meeting as a “waste of time” where the series seemed to have locked all its decisions in advance.

Updated 12/24 3:15 PM: Updated information about the Everton match and added Antonio Conten comments.