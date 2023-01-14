Football | Pep Guardiola dismissed Manchester United’s sensational goal as the goal of “these stadiums”.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that the situation was confusing for the defending team.

Football Premier League Saturday’s local match between Manchester United and Manchester City ended with Unted’s home win with goals 2–1. The biggest commotion was caused by United’s equalizerwhich surprisingly was not ruled out for offside.

In the situation, the ball was passed towards the person who was in the offside position Marcus Rashfordbut he didn’t even touch the ball, it came from behind Bruno Fernandeswho shot the ball into the goal.

The assistant referee flagged the situation as offside, but after a video review, the goal was accepted.

After the match, the manager of Manchester United Erik ten Hag admitted that the situation could also be seen from the offside side.

“It was a confusing situation for the opponent’s defense. The rules say Marcus didn’t touch the ball and he didn’t interfere. Bruno came from behind, but I can see the situation differently,” ten Hag stated in an interview with BT Sport the BBC by.

For the manager of Manchester City For Pep Guardiola the situation was clearly offside.

“[Paitsioasemasta tullut] Rashford troubled our goalkeeper and centre-backs. It is what it is. We knew where we were playing. Referees have a hard time in these stadiums,” Guardiola stated.