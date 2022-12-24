Saturday, December 24, 2022
Football | Pep Guardiola bluntly commented on his player who returned from the World Cup: “Overweight”

December 24, 2022
Kalvin Phillips was part of England’s World Cup squad and Guardiola is not satisfied with his current condition.

Football A midfielder for Manchester City, who plays in the English Premier League Kalvin Phillips was not in the squad for Thursday’s League Cup match where City beat Liverpool 3-2.

City Manager Pep Guardiola’s according to Phillips was not ready to play.

“He is not injured. He arrived [MM-kisoista] overweight,” Guardiola told the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC by.

Guardiola was also asked why this has happened.

“I do not know. He wasn’t in good shape when he arrived at training.”

Guardiola did not agree to clarify the matter further, but insisted that it was a private conversation between him and Phillips.

Guardiola was also asked if he believes that Phillips received the best possible training and dietary advice in the World Cup team.

“Absolutely.”

Phillips played in the World Cup in Qatar twice for the England team. He came on as a substitute in the Wales and Senegal matches.

Phillips moved to City last summer for a transfer fee of around 50 million euros from Leeds, but his recovery from shoulder surgery has taken almost the entire autumn season. Phillips had time to play in a few City matches before the World Cup.

