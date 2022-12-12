Football | Pelé’s condition has improved, but his release from the hospital is still unclear

According to the doctors, Pelé’s condition has improved, especially regarding the respiratory infection.

Brazilian football legend Pelé the condition is still improving, but it is not yet known when the 82-year-old Pelé will be released from the hospital. This is what the doctors treating Pelé at the São Paulo hospital said on Monday.

Pelé has suffered from health problems in recent years and has spent several periods in the hospital due to, among other things, colon cancer treatment.

At the end of November, he was hospitalized due to a respiratory infection. Pelé’s chemotherapy treatment is also being re-evaluated, the doctors said.

“The date for him to go home has not been set, but the patient’s condition has improved, especially with regard to the respiratory infection,” the hospital said on Monday.

“The patient is in a regular hospital room”, conscious and stable.

Pelé is hardly seen in public anymore, but he is active on social media.

While in the hospital, he has been communicating about the ongoing World Cup final tournament, which ended in a crushing disappointment for Brazil when Croatia defeated the soccer powerhouse in the quarter-finals.

Among other things, Pelé sent the message “keep inspiring us” to the Brazilian star For Neymarwho scored his 77th goal for the national team at the Games, joining Pelé as the top goal scorer for the Brazilian national team.

Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimentois the only player in football history to have won three world championships (1958, 1962, 1970) and one of the most globally famous figures in sports history.

