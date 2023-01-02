Football | Pelé’s casket is taken to the center circle – Live broadcast underway

Pelé’s coffin can be visited for 24 hours at Santos’ Vila Belmiro stadium.

Brazilians at the beginning of the week, they say their last goodbyes to football legend Pelé, who died last week. Thousands of people are expected to say goodbye to the football star.

Early on Monday, Pelé’s coffin was transported to the home stadium of his longtime club Santos, Vila Belmiro.

Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, played for Santos from 1956 to 1974. He didn’t want to play in Europe but chose his hometown club until he left to play in New York towards the end of his career.

At the stadium, Pele’s coffin will be taken to the center circle, where people can visit the coffin for 24 hours. The coffin can be accessed from ten in the morning on Monday local time, i.e. in the afternoon Finnish time.

From the stadium, Pelé’s coffin will be carried through the streets of Santos on Tuesday, and the procession will also stop in front of the home of Pelé’s 100-year-old mother.

Pele will be buried on Tuesday, and according to current information, only his family will attend the burial. His final resting place will be the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery. It is a 14-story building with 14,000 burial vaults. Pelé is buried on the ninth floor.

For example Followed by the Independent the floor is said to be a tribute to Pelé’s father, who also played football and wore the number nine.

Spanish Marca says cemetery located just one kilometer from the Vila Belmiro stadium.

Pelé, who died on December 29 at the age of 82, won three world championships in his football career. He is widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest players of all time.