Friday, December 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Pelé’s cancer has progressed

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2022
in World Europe
0

Brazilian Pelé needs treatment related to heart and kidney function.

Brazilian football legend Pelé82, the cancer has progressed, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Pelé is reportedly still in the hospital, as he needs treatment related to his heart and kidney function. He has been suffering from colon cancer since 2021 and, among other things, has been in the hospital for several periods.

The last hospital period began on November 29. At the beginning of last week, Pelé’s health was told improved, but now he spends at least Christmas in the hospital.

Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimentois the only player in the history of football to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) and one of the most famous people in the history of sports worldwide.

#Football #Pelés #cancer #progressed

See also  Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect a man living in the Oulu region of several sexual offenses against children
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The public is in favor of the purchase of Activision | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result