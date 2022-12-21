Football | Pelé’s cancer has progressed

Brazilian Pelé needs treatment related to heart and kidney function.

Brazilian football legend Pelé82, the cancer has progressed, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Pelé is reportedly still in the hospital, as he needs treatment related to his heart and kidney function. He has been suffering from colon cancer since 2021 and, among other things, has been in the hospital for several periods.

The last hospital period began on November 29. At the beginning of last week, Pelé’s health was told improved, but now he spends at least Christmas in the hospital.

Pelé, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimentois the only player in the history of football to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) and one of the most famous people in the history of sports worldwide.