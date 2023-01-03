Football | Pelé will be buried in Santos with solemnity

Pelé is buried in Santos, Brazil, where he played most of his career.

Everyone’s considered the best football player of all time Edson Arantes do Nascimento or Pele will be buried on Tuesday. Pelé is buried in Santos, Brazil, where he played most of his career.

The funeral ceremony began at the Santos football team’s Vila Belmiro stadium, where Pelé’s coffin was already transported on Monday. Before the funeral, the guardians of the football legend were celebrated at the stadium. Thousands of people came to say their goodbyes to the football player during the vigil.

In the afternoon, the funeral procession started, where the coffin was carried along the streets of Santos. The blessing ceremony itself is private.

Pele died December 29. He had been battling cancer for a long time. Pelé was 82 years old when he died.

Pelé represented Santos FC from 1956 to 1974 before moving to New York Cosmos.

In the Brazilian team, Pelé won the World Cup gold in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Pele’s fans gather outside the Urbano Caldeira stadium as a fire truck carries Pele’s casket to the Santos Memorial Cemetery in Santos, Brazil.

In his long career, Pelé won, among other things, three World Cup gold medals.

Correction January 3, 2023 at 3:52 p.m.: Contrary to what was originally stated in the story, Pelé’s real first name is Edson, not Edison.