Football | Paulus Arajuuri ends his handsome playing career: “There has been an awful lot of pain”

Finland former credit defender of the men’s national football team Paulus Arajuuri end his playing career this season.

The final match of Arajuure’s professional career, representing HIFK, will be Ykkönen’s away match against SJK Academy on October 7.

“The decision to end my career came little by little over the course of the season. There have been an awful lot of pains, and even though I have been able to play a lot and playing minutes have accumulated, it hasn’t felt the same in training anymore.”

“I haven’t been able to give my all every day. However, the purpose is that even after your career you would be able to walk and enjoy a normal life,” Arajuuri said on Thursday at HIFK’s on the homepage.

Arajuuri played 58 matches in Huuhkaj, in which he scored three goals. Abroad, he played for the Swedish Kalmar, the Polish Lech Poznan, the Danish Bröndby and the Cypriot league Paphos and Anorthosis Famagusta.