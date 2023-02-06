Football | Paulus Arajuuri continues his career at Ykkönen HIFK

Arajuuri, who became a fan favorite in Huuhkaj during his national team career, signed a two-year contract with HIFK, which is building a new rise.

Former national team player Paulus Arajuuri, 34, continues his playing career in HIFK, which plays in the First Division. HIFK announced the agreement on Monday.

Arajuuri, who played 58 national matches in the Huuhkajat shirt, signed a two-year contract with HIFK.

“HIFK’s new project felt really inspiring and interesting as a whole. The club has a new, young and enthusiastic coaching staff and players, which is great to be a part of. I have a strong desire to play football and to work with young players,” Arajuuri said in the press release.

“HIFK as a club belongs without a doubt to the main league level by all measures and we will do everything to ensure that it plays there again as soon as possible.”

HIFK’s director of sports Teemu Kankunen the club has started a three-year construction project with a young and goal-oriented team. According to Kankunen, the team needs experience for support.

“Among individual players, I can’t think of anyone better for this role than Paulus Arajuuri. It’s really great that he wants to be involved in building the new HIFK,” said Kankkunen.

Arajuuri was in HJK’s team last season, but due to injury, he didn’t get much playing time. In his career, Arajuuri has won the Polish championship and the cup championship in Denmark.

HIFK was relegated from the Veikkausliiga last season.