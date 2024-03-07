Football | Paul Pogba, who is suspected of doping, is being courted by a strange Russian league

Pogba is currently serving a four-year ban.

French soccer star Paul Pogba is banned for four years, but the Russian Broke Boys team would like him on their team.

Broke Boys Sports Director Artyom Chatjaturyan states the Russian on the club's YouTube channel Campionat website according to that the club has been in contact with Pogba's agency.

“This may sound like a joke, but we have actually invited Pogba,” says Chatjaturjan.

Broke Boys play in a celebrity league called the Media Football League (MFL). Apparently there are no doping restrictions there.

Chatjaturjan admits that Pogba's representatives have so far “politely refused” negotiations.

“We have a dialogue. They are in a desperate situation and it will take some time to accept the fact that one of the best players in the world will not be able to play for a long time.”

“The MFL is the most serious series in which Pogba can participate. We will continue the conversation with them.”

The MFL was founded in 2022 and is not part of the Russian league system.

Pogba has announced that he will appeal his doping collar to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).