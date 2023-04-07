Football | Patrik Raitanen realized his own thing in Italy – now he is following in his mother’s footsteps on the catwalk

Although soccer player On Patrik Raitase is only 21 years old, he has had time to live in England, the Netherlands and Italy in addition to his home country.

Åland can also be added to the list, where Raitanen has been staying for the last 1.5 years. A current female friend was also found on the island.

Satakuntalainen is a second-generation professional athlete who has played in boys’ and youth national teams. In August 2021, Raitanen returned from the Italian club SPAL to Finland and HJK.

Last season, the club loaned the defender to IFK Mariehamn, and Raitanen played 13 league matches in the white and green.

From the end of the 2021 season, Patrik Raitanen played in Klubi 04.

The loan agreement was renewed in the winter, but at the beginning of February, Raitanen’s world went dark when his knee cruciate ligament broke in the league cup match against Inter. Surgery was ahead, and after that a long rehabilitation.

“It will take nine months, so I will be able to train with the team at the end of the season, but the next game will probably have to wait until January 2024,” says Raitanen.

About getting hurt despite the fact that there is a good-natured young man on the end of the phone.

“Of course I miss football, but things have a purpose,” Raitanen says.

He says he accepted his fate and found other meaningful things to do.

“For the first time in my life, I can do things other than soccer. This is an opportunity to develop as a person and not just as a soccer player.”

Raitanen has been able to peek into a world that offers stimulation and different pleasure than football.

“When one door closes, another opens.”

The football player is among the ten finalists in the Top male model competition, which culminates in May in Helsinki.

The winner of the model contest gets an invitation to a big event organized in Paris, where a hundred young male models from different parts of the world can participate.

Raitanen believes that by the end of the season, the operated knee will be in such a condition that the defender can join IFK Mariehamn’s team training again.

Fashion Raitanen got excited while playing in Italy in the 2020–2021 season.

“Italy is a hotbed of fashion, style and diversity,” Raitanen says.

If you have a secret dream of shopping for clothes inside your head, it’s no wonder that it comes out in Italy.

“There was such an inspiration that why can’t I do my own thing and show it with clothes,” Raitanen says.

He has always stood out in football circles.

“Before, it was a weakness, but in Italy I dared to think differently. I went to training in different clothes and in the dressing room the guys complimented how good you looked and said they wanted the same sense of style themselves.”

The Finn realized that being different was a strength.

“Since then, I’ve been bringing fashion to Instagram and enjoying it.”

Striped says he always dreamed of a modeling career, but it has been a distant dream because football has taken up so much of his time. In the fall of 2022, he was encouraged.

“My girlfriend gave me the last push and kick in the ass to go and try out for a modeling agency casting.”

I didn’t know anything about that and suddenly I found myself in front of the owner of a modeling agency.

“Why did you only come now”, he snapped and put me straight into the semi-finals of this race.

Walking on the Cat Walk was a new experience for Raitase, but in the semi-final his thoughts stayed focused on the routine of a competitive athlete.

“I had to walk on stage and at the same time tell about myself in English while five judges were watching and asking questions.”

Even on grass Raitanen was at his best under pressure, and the tension did not spoil the performance in front of the eyes of fashion experts.

“I realized on stage that this is what I want to do.”

Many other model kokelas were nervous, but Raitanen seized the moment and enjoyed it to the fullest with sips.

“I have a story to tell, which gave me confidence.”

Despite his first time, he felt natural on stage.

“I had nothing to lose, so I decided to take the plunge.”

It paid off, because Raitanen is now preparing for the final climax of the race.

Patrik Raitanen feels natural on stage.

New taking over the territory fits perfectly into the young man’s schedule, as he is unable to train with the team due to a knee injury.

“I want to try different things and now is the time.”

The young person takes the joy out of preparing for a modeling career, and does not stress about other people’s opinions.

“You can wear anything when you feel good.”

In addition to everything, there have been very few reproachful glances. According to Raitanen, the reception has been positive in Finland as well.

“People are very tolerant these days.”

Nevertheless, he follows fashion stories more from international circles. The colors and patterns are bolder there. And people don’t hesitate to praise men who deviate from the mainstream.

“You feel empowered when you put on nice clothes and get compliments.”

When Raitanen marches to a clothing store, he wonders if the clothes that caught his eye are the kind that suit everyone or the one that he just wants. Raitanen doesn’t want to blend in, but to stand out from the crowd.

Patrik Raitanen in Fortuna Sittard’s shirt.

“I’m open and brave and I don’t hide anything.”

Liverpool is not a fashion mecca, and the Finn did not get influenced by the high street of fashion while living there.

Likewise, Pori is better known as a sports town than as a clothing paradise. Raitanen makes an eight-kilometer nest separation to the big city of Satakunta.

“I classify myself as Ulvila, because that’s where I come from.”

He knows that in the rest of Finland, being a citizen is not valued to the bone.

“That’s why I always say, don’t just call me a Pori resident, but an Ulvil resident.”

This practice can also be seen in football statistics, where Raitanen’s parent club is marked as FC Ulvila. That’s where he started his career.

“However, I went to middle school in Pori and all my hobbies were there, so that Pori is not going anywhere for me.”

Ex-hockey player Rauli Raitanen has closely followed his son’s football career.

Fashion and clothes have been a big part of Raitanen’s mother’s family life. Emilia Raitanen (nee Söderman)’s father owned the Porin Mies store, where the city’s men looked for better clothes to wear.

Emilia’s mother participated in the Miss Finland competition in 1993 and was voted the first hereditary princess.

Patrick’s father Rauli Raitanen on the other hand, he is remembered as a regular player of Pori Ässie, who was part of the silver medal team of the Lions in the 1992 World Championships in Prague.

According to Patrik, both parents and grandparents have been happy about his new career. When he told at the Christmas table that he had reached the finals of the fashion competition, the circle was excited.

“I immediately had to show them the cat walk.”

In the coming weeks, the whole family is excited about Raitanen’s success in the final competition.