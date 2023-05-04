Football | Pasi Tuutti tells what happens when the owner’s trust in the employee ends – “I got a shock”

One day, the CEO invited Pasi Tuut, the head coach of Kuopio Palloseura, to his room. Tuutti had been fired by the board’s decision. “I got a shock,” he says now.

Trust sometimes it’s hard to notice a disappearance – until it’s too late.

Two weeks ago Friday Pasi Tuutti didn’t know that he was holding his last training sessions as the head coach of Kuopio Palloseura’s league team.

After the exercises, the CEO of KuPS Jarmo Heiskanen asked Tuut to his room. The team had been discussed in the same room before, and Tuutti did not know how to expect any special discussion.

“Heiskanen said that the board has made a decision that I will be relieved of my duties and my work obligation will end,” says Tuutti.

“ “I was disappointed and in disbelief.”

The trust lasted only 92 days from when Tuutti was hired as the head coach of the Veikkausliiga silver team.

“Trust had disappeared. It must have been there at some point, when I was chosen for the position. I had confidence all the time that the process will improve when we get the players in a shock.”

However, Tuutti didn’t have time to see that. The last shreds of confidence disappeared in the first two weeks of the season.

The team coached by Tuut got only one point from three matches. Still, the head coach had no idea that his duties could end suddenly.

“I was shocked. I was disappointed and in disbelief. It was such a blood-stopping moment.”

Tuutti says that Heiskanen asked him to the team conference room, where he told about Tuutti’s release from his duties and the new head coach Jani Honkavaara of arrival. The position of the head coach is ultimately decided by the main owner at KuPS Ari Lahti. Lahti has often stated this publicly.

On that day, sadness was the main thing in Tuuti’s mind.

In the following days, he started to structure his thoughts and write them down. Since then, more than 50 pages of analysis on the loss of trust have been created. He talks about those thoughts in this interview.

Pasi Tuutti started writing down his thoughts after he was moved aside from the position of head coach of Kuopio Palloseura.

Kuopio Football Club was in a difficult situation in mid-January after the club terminated the head coach’s contract Simo Valakarin with. Valakari had wanted to go abroad for a long time and finally got out of his contract. There were no prerequisites for the cooperation to continue. The situation could not help but affect the construction of KuPS’s team this season.

“It had a negative effect, but I don’t want to say more. Let’s say it didn’t help,” says Tuutti.

Valakari was replaced by Tuutti, a boy from his own village, originally from Kuopio, and the story of KuPS took a good turn in terms of marketing – for a while.

“ “I have done as I have preached.”

When Tuutti, released from his duties, recorded his first thoughts on the computer, he says that he was the first to write about how the unusual events of the winter in the club did not affect the duration of the trust he enjoyed. In this interview, however, he mentions several things that have made the training process difficult, which are due to the ups and downs of the winter.

“During the weekend, the biggest disappointment was that the local media [Savon Sanomat] wanted to kick the fallen coach one more time,” says Tuutti.

The local newspaper wrote that Tuuti failed to manage people. It hurt because, in Tuut’s opinion, it wasn’t true at all. To confirm his words, Tuutti talks about the messages he receives from his players, in which he is praised for his closeness to people.

“You could have checked that with any former colleague or player. I have received the most positive feedback about managing people during my coaching career.”

After the media criticism, Tuutti lists a long list of self-critical thoughts. Those are the things he has underlined as learning targets.

“I stubbornly assumed that the team and the club would be more ready for a more modern coaching culture, where people are actively open about competence and uncertainty. It has certainly also created a certain kind of uncertainty.”

For Tuuti, modern coaching culture means that he, as a coach, dares to say that he doesn’t know everything and also encourages the players to be open. He believes that if the relationship between coach and player is open, feedback is wanted and given.

“We dare to say that I am disabled. Maybe a player can feel confused about it if he has never experienced a coaching culture where the coach is lacking.”

“It could be that someone has interpreted it as a weakness. In our football culture, openness and recognition of shortcomings is a sign of vulnerability.”

Tuutti also emphasizes adherence to values, which is important to him.

“Community is not written into the values ​​because it sounds great, but it should be able to function on a daily basis so that the value is realized.”

“I have done as I have preached.”

Pasi Tuutti plans to study more sports this year. He can’t say that yet, at what point he might return to coaching.

Hopper, 44, has previously coached Ilves Juniors, RoPS as an assistant coach and temporary head coach before moving to KuPS as an assistant coach at the beginning of 2020. At KuPS, Tuutti was hired as head coach for the first time. In that role, certain things came as a surprise to him.

“It came as a surprise that the pleasing game is played so much,” he says.

He says he learned that he should have kept the club management more aware of the stages of the coaching process. Due to the running of everyday life, it was too little.

“You should have updated information about challenges and successes more actively. Now the club management was left to their own interpretation. When [seurajohdon] the view was not based on facts, it was easier to make decisions based on emotions.”

Valakari’s shadow looms behind Tuut’s short-lived head coach season.

The change from Valakar to Tuut happened helplessly too late. Building the team was difficult, and it was just as difficult for Tuut to get an assistant coach at the end of January. According to him, the persons questioned could not leave their jobs or move to Kuopio for other reasons.

It is suspected that KuPS started this season on a budget, but Tuuti was not prohibited from hiring people. According to Tuut, he was given permission to acquire the necessary players agreed upon in the opening meeting, but according to him, the recruitment of the promised assistant coach was canceled in February.

“The purpose was to chase the championship and build a team that could win it.”

In the previous seasons, KuPS had managed to make the team’s everyday life better. High-quality everyday life was seen as a factor enabling international competitiveness.

Maintaining the desired level of requirements with a smaller coaching group than before was not easy. Tuutti says he had to spend too much of his time on things other than the game itself and the players. The length of the list of mandatory tasks grew.

“I saw how the members of my coaching group were about to drown under the workload. I decided to get rid of my own well-being. In practice, I was at the stadium every morning at six so that everything was ready when the coaching team and players arrived.”

“I thought that if I made everyday life easier for the team and the players, the belief in the realization of the process would be stronger.”

All the problems mentioned above might have been secondary if the results had been good. However, the confidence enjoyed by the head coach is largely dependent on the results. KuPS’s game did not look smooth, and it showed on the scoreboard.

“Our game didn’t look finished, it looked a bit messy and like there’s very little cooperative replayability.”

Cooperative repeatability is soccer jargon at its worst. Because Tuutti means how the other things done by the players together were shown in the game. At their best, the smoothness of the game and a good game structure are created from them.

Why KuPS’s game wasn’t ready?

Tuutti puts a lot of emphasis on the fact that certain key players had left the team, and as a result the team lacked natural leadership. According to Tuut, the shared experiences of the player material were not enough.

“You can’t blame anyone else for that but my team, the previous coach and the club. The players didn’t have a part or a chance to do that.”

We have to ask more precisely why Tuutti didn’t get his team to play better together before the start of the league season?

“In the last practice game, the defense was weak. We ended up practicing defense. We spent the whole of Easter organizing the defense game. The purpose was to get the defensive game right first.”

A couple of key players, toppers, had left KuPS’s defense Paulo Ricardo and Diogo Tomas, during the winter. Three weeks before the start of the season, KuPS received a replacement top by Ibrahim Cissé in place of those who left. Cissé’s performance at the end of March was affected by Ramadan.

“When the defense had no common experiences, we ended up organizing the defense first. The performance reliability of the defense shone through its absence. The shared experiences started to accumulate when the league started.”

Pasi Tuutti sat on the bench in the opening game of the league season.

“ “Does any team or person want to be hard, cruel and unhappy at work.”

Would it KuPS could have done something different?

“It’s a broader issue. Every Veikkausliiga club should think about hiring a sports director. The head coach’s chances of success are enormously better in a club with a sports director.”

In Tuut’s opinion, the sports director helps people cope better, supports the coaches and also acts as a link between the club management and the representative team. KuPS currently does not have a director of sports. According to Tuut, Honka and HJK are good examples of clubs that have a sports director.

Hopper has had time to reflect on the so-called brutality of the sports world after the end of his duties.

“It has been said that brutality in sports just has to be accepted. Brutality means cruel, hard and unhappy. Does any team or person want to be hard, cruel and unhappy at work. It seems incomprehensible based on my values.”

A day after being released from his duties, Tuutti opened his phone. He says that he has received a huge number of cheering and supportive messages. It repaired the battered confidence.

“I didn’t do things against my values. In Kuopio, I don’t have to walk along the rough streets [kapeita kujia], but I can walk in front of people. I can say that I did everything I could, but it wasn’t enough for the people who decided.”

Kuopio Palloseura will face Helsinki Football Club in its 100th anniversary match on Friday. The match starts at 18:15. YLE TV2 and Ruutu.fi will show the match.