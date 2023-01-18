Football | Pasi Tuutti says that he negotiated with KuPS – “Little boy’s dream”

At least by Tuesday evening, KuPS had not called the former champion coach.

Kuopio Football Club is about to decide who will be the new head coach of the Veikkausliiga team. KuPS terminated the head coach’s contract on Friday Simo Valakarin with.

One strong candidate can already be found within the club. Worked as an assistant coach for three seasons Pasi Tuutti is ready for the task and the head coach contract has been negotiated with him.

“Of course, it has been negotiated”, Tuutti answers the question about whether KuPS has negotiated with him about the position of head coach.

“It’s such a little boy’s dream to become the head coach of the representative team of his foster club.”

Do you know when KuPS will resolve the matter?

“I do not know.”

When Tuutti moved to Kuopio Palloseura at the end of 2019, he was assigned the role of second coach.

According to two different sources, Tuuti was told at the time that he could become one at some point the head coach of KuPS.

“Surely it was everyone’s goal that one day it might be my day.”

“I have been told that one day you are ready to take on the responsibility of the head coach as well.”

If KuPS has negotiated with some other possible head coach candidates, at least it has not yet turned to the most obvious alternative. Coached KuPS to the championship in the 2019 season Jani Honkavaara had not received a call from KuPS at least by Tuesday evening.

“At least it hasn’t been discussed yet. I don’t know where their process goes. There has been no contact,” Honkavaara said on Tuesday evening

“Of course I’m interested [siitä]. Of course, I have a temporary job, and that is always some kind of retardation, at least for some people.”

Honkavaara currently works at Palloliito as an expert in the top and youth stages.

“Of course I have thought about what is being done at KuPS. Pasi Tuutti would be a completely natural choice. He is about to start his fourth season as an assistant coach.”

“It would be great if Finland had the Swedish model, where clubs train their own coaches. Of course, the organization needs to know if there is an assistant coach to head coach.”

Calling By Tuesday evening, the former Huuhkajat coach hadn’t heard from KuPS either Mixu Paatelainenwho is currently without coaching work.

“When I’m not at work and I’m looking at what the next opportunity is on the work front, then I listen to all the options”, Paatelainen answers the question about whether KuPS would interest him.

Would you be at all interested in coaching in the Veikkausliiga?

“Of course, I have nothing against it. The little one was left with a toothache from the last tick, when things there didn’t go exactly as suggested and promised when I came there. That thing went completely wrong. In that sense, it’s sad that the carpenter’s hands were taken away.”

Next month, Paatelainen will continue his work as a technical observer for the European Football Association UEFA in UEFA club team competitions.