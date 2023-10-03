Tuesday, October 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Panic struck behind the scenes – the audio tape reveals the confusion of the referees in the top game of the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Panic struck behind the scenes – the audio tape reveals the confusion of the referees in the top game of the Premier League

The video referees forgot which ruling was made on the field.

English football referees’ organization PGMOL has released an extraordinary audio tape of the discussions of the VAR referees during last weekend’s Premier League uproar in the match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

In a situation that aroused a lot of excitement, the video referees checked Liverpool by Luis Diaz the situation before the goal, which the linesman had ruled as offside. The ruling on the field stood, even though still images of the situation showed reasonably clearly that Diaz was not offside.

After the match, PGMOL admitted that a “human error” had occurred in the situation. The tape, released at Liverpool’s request, reveals exactly what happened in the situation.

It appears on the tape that the video referees did notice in their review that Diaz was not offside in the situation, but they got confused as to which ruling had been given on the field.

See also  Football Ex-star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested off the wheel - the twins were in the car

“Check done, check done. It’s right, perfect,” the VAR referee Darren England the referee announces on the tape To Simon Hooper.

After this, Hooper let the game continue.

“Wait, wait, wait. Offside was called on the field. Is this okay with you?” the person who operated the deceleration asks the VAR booth on the tape.

After a moment of confusion, the mishap dawned on the video judges.

“The game continues. He ruled offside,” says the assistant video referee.

“Oh *****,” England curses.

In a confused situation, the person who ran the videotape still tries to convince the video referees to demand a stoppage of the game, but it is found to be impossible.

“There’s nothing we can do,” England snarls and curses some more.

of PGMOL in the announcement, what happened was described as a “momentary loss of concentration”. The release says that by the time the mistake was noticed, it was already too late to undo it. PGMOL says it will take the necessary steps to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

See also  Business cycle | Inflation in Finland is still slower than in the euro area

Tottenham won the match 2–1.

#Football #Panic #struck #scenes #audio #tape #reveals #confusion #referees #top #game #Premier #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result