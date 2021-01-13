TNotwithstanding a defeat in the semi-final second leg against the Argentine series finalists River Plate, Palmeiras São Paulo made it back to the final of the Copa Libertadores for the first time in more than 20 years. Palmeiras lost in São Paulo at Allianz Parque on Tuesday evening (local time) with 0: 2 (0: 2) against the finalist of 2019 and winner of 2018, but thanks to the 3-0 success in the first leg in Buenos Aires last week, he is in the final .

The two goals for River were scored by Paraguayan defender Robert Rojas (29th minute), who saw the red card in the 73rd minute, and striker Rafael Borré from Colombia (44th); The referee canceled a third hit on VAR intervention.

Final without spectators

The final of the Copa Libertadores – the South American counterpart to the European Champions League – will be played on January 30th in the legendary Maracanã Stadium in the Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro due to the corona pandemic without spectators. Palmeiras’ opponents will then be either river arch-rivals Boca Juniors or Santos FC from Brazil. The two clubs will meet on Wednesday evening (local time) in Santos. In the first leg in Buenos Aires they had split 0-0. The first leg also caused a sensation because the question arose whether two players who tested positive for the corona virus were already infected at the time of the encounter and whether FC Santos knew about it, but still nominated them for the squad.

After a six-month Corona break, the Copa Libertadores resumed gaming in September.