Cologne’s Timo Hübers scored two goals against Hertha Berlin.

Football Only one match was played in the German Bundesliga on Friday, but the home crowd was treated properly. Middle-class Köln met league jumbo Hertha Berlin, and the match turned out to be quite a goal celebration.

Köln opened the scoring already in the seventh minute of the match, when David Selke rose to the top and headed the ball from the center into the net. However, instead of ventilation, Selke remained lying on the ground.

The slow-motion pictures showed how he hit the ball with his head first and then Hertha’s topper by Filip Uremović to the back of the head.

Uremović was replaced from the field in the 12th minute and Selke in the 24th minute.

The visitors took a 2–1 lead before the home team woke up.

Timo Hubers equalized in the 39th minute, and Ellyes Skhiri took the hosts into the break with a 3–2 lead.

The best goal of the match was seen in the 69th minute, when Hübers acrobatically guided the ball into the goal with a special heel touch over the goalkeeper.

The final score was 5–2 Denis Huseinbašić in the 81st minute.