Football Owners Tim Sparv revealed that he had contracted the coronavirus

Sparv spoke on the matter in an interview with the State Department website.

Finland captain of the national football team Tim Sparv reveals that he contracted the coronavirus together with his spouse Jitka Novackovan with.

Sparv, 33, reports on the Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ Finland Abroad website in an interview.

“Both my girlfriend and I were diagnosed with Korona at Christmas, but we were pretty lucky compared to the others and we only had mild symptoms for a few days,” Sparv says.

“Our daughter was born soon after, three weeks before the calculated time, which was, of course, an event that changed lives. Becoming a parent for the first time in a foreign country is both exciting and a little scary. ”

Sparv and Novackova speak English, Czech and Swedish to their daughter. Sparv knows the benefits of multilingualism and also intends to teach his child the importance of work, humility, openness, tolerance and respect for others.

Owls in an interview, the skipper talks about his adaptation to local customs, for example in traffic.

“They just press the magic button, or emergency light, and think they can stop anywhere,” Sparv says of Greek parking habits.

“They also seem to have forgotten how to drive at a roundabout. It caused numerous near miss situations during my first few weeks. Transport is an interesting experience here in many ways. ”

He says he has found that things take time in Greece, whether it’s postal services, an electrician’s visit or opening a bank account.

“Patience is important and the sooner you accept that things are this way, the better you will be able to handle it.”

Greek representing Spele in the main series, Sparv describes his move to Larissa as the biggest roller coaster of his life.

“It’s football in terms of a different world than I have previously experienced. There is never a dull moment here and you see things you have never seen before. ”

“But I think one of my biggest strengths is adapting to the new environment and focusing especially on what I can personally influence. My motto is not to try to control something you can’t control, ”the Owl Captain adds.

In the summer European Championship finals, Sparv wants to lead the Owls in their first block to the top two and follow-up games.

“It’s a very ambitious goal, but I think we need to have something to pursue. I believe in this group of players and I’m excited about how far we can go. The results of recent years have shown that anything is possible. ”