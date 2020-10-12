Football Owners Robert Taylor will decide the victories for the national team, but his father’s praise still deserves to be earned: “Feedback is still tight”

Football On the A national team, a fresh face has come up with a roar this fall.

Ilmari Niskanen has made his A national team debut and debut goal, Fredrik Jensen has scored two goals and Robert Taylor has been one of the characters in the team.

Taylor, 25, has scored one winning goal against Ireland in the autumn League of Nations and against Bulgaria he scored the winning goal himself, which was also the opening hit of his national team career.

All three of these players have stuck to the opportunities that have been offered to them.

Winning goal scorer Robert Taylor (second left) chatted with Glen Kamara on Monday before the team’s rehearsals.­

On Monday Taylor noted that in football, things change suddenly.

“Before this fall, I didn’t have much playing time on the national team. I don’t take anything given. I have to stay on my toes all the time. I really welcome the opportunity that I have received on our last game, “Taylor said Tali sports in the park before the A-national team exercises.

In Sunday’s match against Bulgaria, Taylor took advantage Teemu Pukin failed shot and hit the loose ball from close range to the finish at the start of the second period.

“Jere [Uronen] got a great change From Jonah [Toivio]. I watched Jere have so much time that she didn’t need me to support her and I ran into the box. Then the ball came from the pinball machine for me, and that’s how I got pushed in. ”

“ “Dad congratulated me on the goal, but then we discussed what needs to be done better.”

The match after that Taylor received, as usual, feedback on the match from his father From Paul Taylor. According to Taylor, “feedback is still rigid”.

“Dad congratulated me on the goal, but then we discussed what needs to be done better.”

Two years ago, Taylor talked about her growing years as a football player and how Dad trained a better player for him, even with a harsh hand.

“My dad basically barked at all. He said I was shit. That sounds bad these days. I say that all the players here in Huuhkaji have experienced adversity and have been told ugly as juniors ”, Taylor said at the time in an interview.

On Monday, Taylor noted that no coach has been as harsh on him as Dad.

“Dad has really spent a lot of his own time practicing me. A big thank you to him for being able to play for the national team. ”

Robert Taylor shared his thoughts at the Owners’ press conference at Tali Sports Park in Helsinki on Monday.­

Taylor joined Kanerva’s A-team during the season and has now played in a total of 13 matches. Prior to this fall, he had played in only a few national team competitive matches. The second match of the League of Nations in the fall against Ireland was the first he played in full.

“Before the fall games, I was just happy to be invited to the national team.”

On Sunday, Finland attacked more through the right wing than from the left, where Taylor played as the left winger. Real winger Niskanen received 33 assists and Taylor 21.

According to statistics company MyCoazhi, Taylor had the second lowest amount of ball time in the opening line-up, 155 seconds. The buck had a second less. Niskainen had 285 seconds of ball time, or 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

Taylor moved the ball forward during the match by 439 meters, which was the second least opening player. Joel Pohjanpalo moved the ball 320 yards. Taylor’s passing percentage was 77. However, he was the sharpest in the team, as he shot twice towards the goal.

Robert Taylor (left) and Jere Uronen (right) deprived Dimitar Iliev of the ball.­

As a teenager Taylor moved with her family from Jyväskylä to her father’s homeland of England, where she played in the Jincoln City Juniors.

At the age of 18, he found that his career would not sparkle in England. That’s what he had to notice as he sat on the bench in England’s tenth league match.

After returning to Finland, his career began to rise first in JJK and then in RoPS. This was followed by transfers to Sweden and Norway.

Taylor says he has evolved over the last couple of years after being able to play regularly in the Norwegian main series for Brann’s team. Midfielder in Taylor has played in all league matches this season and almost without exception as a left winger.

“After all, it’s kind of good for a player to play in one or at most two slots. I have now been playing on the left by laitahyökkääjänä and eye spot Brannissa. I can focus on attacking gaming and I can develop in it, ”Taylor said.

“Brann is a big and a great club where I have a lot of responsibility. It’s a good place for me to develop in this wound. ”

Ilmari Niskanen (left) and Tim Sparv (center) followed when Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky fought the ball between the Bulgarians in the League of Nations match at the Olympic Stadium.­

Hradecky: Owls play smarter these days

Finland The first goalkeeper of the A national team Lukas Hradecky will not spare his words and criticism of the team after the games if there is a reason to do so. There was no need for harsh feedback on Monday. Instead, he described how Owls is a smarter team today than in previous years.

“Three or four years ago, we would have run into a game of Bulgaria. That is the way we have gone. Our skin is thickened and we know how to take it in between. While the match was by no means a ball of our best games, we kept the package together. Bulgaria was perhaps better at some level than we thought, ”Hradecky said.

“The start of the second half was a bit chaotic, but we stayed together. In a way, our gaming has become smarter. ”

Hradecky himself was not in a difficult situation as the defense in front of him handled exemplary danger situations.

“The dudes eliminate the worst places pretty well. We didn’t offer any thousand bucks seats to the opponent. It has been our strength that we have kept the defense together. Sure, the Polish match was an exception, but it was a practice match. I was happy with the defense, and when we get the ball game even better, we won’t handle Wednesday’s match. ”

During the European Championship qualifiers, Hradecky sometimes criticized how Finland changed its game system. Now he believes that another game system will still work as well as the more familiar one.

“It’s important that we have more ways to play. Of course, it still needs to be developed. At some level, automation is stronger at 4–4–2, where we know how each player moves. It [toinen systeemi 3–5–2] only gets better by playing. ”

Finland-Ireland on Wednesday at 7 pm at the Olympic Stadium. The JIM channel shows the match.