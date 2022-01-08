Football Owners Marcus Forss painted again for Brentford and became the club’s toughest finisher this season

Forss put the ball on a plate for him and instead of hitting it with his right foot it cannoned of his left shin wide of the goal.

Finland national football striker Marcus Forss scored a great goal for their club team Brentford on Saturday in the third round of the England Cup.

Forss, 22, gave Port Valen the lead with 1 – 0, as he successfully challenged the guests’ central defenders, then placed the ball unreachably at the keeper’s right post.

Brentford, who played in the Premier League, eventually defeated his opponent in the Second League, England’s fourth level, 4-1.

Danish Mads Bidstrupin the hit from the preliminary work was already the sixth for the season for Forss.

Opta, who specializes in football statistics, said With their Twitter accountthat Forss has now made more hits this season than any other Brentford player.

Saturday’s hit was Forss ’first of the season in the England Cup. He has scored the remaining five goals in the League Cup.

In September, Forss hit Fourham’s net in the League Cup.