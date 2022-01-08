Monday, January 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Owners Marcus Forss painted again for Brentford and became the club’s toughest finisher this season

by admin
January 8, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Forss put the ball on a plate for him and instead of hitting it with his right foot it cannoned of his left shin wide of the goal.

Finland national football striker Marcus Forss scored a great goal for their club team Brentford on Saturday in the third round of the England Cup.

Forss, 22, gave Port Valen the lead with 1 – 0, as he successfully challenged the guests’ central defenders, then placed the ball unreachably at the keeper’s right post.

Brentford, who played in the Premier League, eventually defeated his opponent in the Second League, England’s fourth level, 4-1.

Danish Mads Bidstrupin the hit from the preliminary work was already the sixth for the season for Forss.

Opta, who specializes in football statistics, said With their Twitter accountthat Forss has now made more hits this season than any other Brentford player.

Saturday’s hit was Forss ’first of the season in the England Cup. He has scored the remaining five goals in the League Cup.

In September, Forss hit Fourham’s net in the League Cup.

.
#Football #Owners #Marcus #Forss #painted #Brentford #clubs #toughest #finisher #season

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

'Influencers' held a plane party and now face an investigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.