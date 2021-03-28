Football Owners commented on the Qatar World Cup: “Human rights are not politics, they are an absolute value”

The Football Association has previously said it considers awarding the Games to Qatar a bad decision.

The Finnish men’s national football team has published a statement related to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The holding of the Games in Qatar has been widely criticized for its poor human rights record.

The Football Association took a stand on 15 March, saying the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar was a bad decision. Now the players agree with the position of the Football Association.

“Our dream is to play in the World Cup final, but it is clear that due to decisions made some time ago, the Games will unfortunately be played in a country where, according to public information, human rights are not respected as they should be. Human rights are not politics, they are an absolute value ”, On the Football Association’s website published bulletin states.

Players report that the statement was made on their own initiative.

“With this statement, we want to join the ranks of the European national teams that have made their views known this week.”

The latest to protest the front joined on Saturday Dutch national team.

Owls also recalls Glen Kamaran racism.

“One of us was subjected to a racist attack both on the playing field and on social media. We stood and stand beside Glen. Just as we stand behind human rights alongside many other European national teams. Both are extremely important to us. ”

Today, Finland will face the second match of the World Cup qualifiers on the Ukrainian away field at 21.45.