Football Owls will open the European Championships in Copenhagen in front of the general public, assures the leader of the Danish Football Association

23.3. 17:40

Finland the men’s national football team will face the public in the opening match of the European Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, assured the leader of the Danish Football Association Jakob Jensen on Tuesday to the news agency Ritzau.

According to Jensen, there is no danger that Copenhagen will have to give up hosting.

The European Football Association (Uefa) has previously demanded that all 12 cities hosting the final tournament allow spectators to enter the matches. The deadline set by Uefa for the decisions of the cities and the authorities of various countries is 7 April.

“In its message, Uefa has called for spectators to be allowed into the stadium. I am confident that we can fulfill our wish. We have had good discussions with the government. I don’t think there is cause for concern, and our Prime Minister has also said he is looking forward to a normal summer, ”Jensen said.

“We’re getting a corona passport, a vaccination plan and hopefully a warm summer. We think a lot of things point in the direction that we can take the audience to the European Championships, ”Jensen said.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said late Monday that Denmark is preparing to lift the country’s strict coronavirus restrictions as long as everyone over the age of 50 is vaccinated.

According to Ritzau, most of the restrictions could be lifted in May, which would still leave room for maneuver before the June football hype.

“We’ve been discussing with the government letting spectators get into the stadium. Hopefully the dialogue will lead to a favorable outcome where the Danes get to see the national team play the European Championships at home, ”Jensen said.

An expert group set up by the Danish government is said to be carrying out the next progress report in mid-April. Uefa will demand a response from the Danish Football Association as early as 7 April.

“I think these are two different things. Hopefully the team of experts will find it safe to go to the football stadium. We could potentially let even more people into the stadium, ”when the work of the team of experts is complete.

Finland the European Championships against Denmark are scheduled to open on 12 June. Finland is playing its other early block games in St. Petersburg. Jensen did not comment on whether foreign supporters would also be admitted to the auditoriums or how much of the capacity of the 38,000-strong Parken football stadium would be in use.

“I’m not afraid to say anything about capacity, it’s not up to me to decide. Quite a few probably believe that all 12 stadiums are played to a full audience. We are looking forward to a great party. How much audience we can take in, ”depends on official guidelines and the pandemic situation at the time.