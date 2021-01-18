No Result
Football Owls will meet Switzerland in March at the away field

January 18, 2021
in World
In March, Finland will also face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine.

Finland the men’s national football team will face off in the Swiss national team in St. Gallen on Wednesday 31 March at 9.45 pm Finnish time.

The Football Association announced the matter on Monday.

Before Switzerland, Huuhkajat will meet in the World Cup qualifiers at home in Bosnia and Herzegovina (March 24) and away from Ukraine (March 28).

Switzerland ranks 16th in the Fifa rankings, ie 38 articles higher than Finland.

