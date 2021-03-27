Football Owls returned to Ukraine with bad memories – “it was a real educational time”

According to Joona Toivio, the national team has a good picture of what kind of team and what kind of players will be received in Kiev on Sunday evening.

Ukraine was a groundbreaking place for Owls four and a half years ago, and it may be this time too. In November 2016, the loss in the World Cup qualifier in Odessa sealed the then head coach Hans Backen sack.

In November 2016, Backe was allowed to answer the question after the match about whether he was going to resign. Backe assured him he would continue. Although Finland lost 0–1, he still felt good about the workload of the players.

“I can’t demand more. They created places, ”Backe said. A month later, Backe was fired.

First goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky there has always been a trumpet of truth in the Owls, who honestly says his opinion.

“You just have to keep going, and at some point that reward hell will come,” Hradecky said then.

After a year of disappointments, the awards began to come as victories as early as the following year as head coach Markku Kanervan under.

In March The 2021 away match in Kiev shows the direction for this year’s World Cup qualifiers. The men’s soccer team needs more points after the opening match draw.

The body of the Owl team is still largely the same as it was four years ago. The national team that traveled to Kiev this weekend was in the opening line-up four years ago Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki and Jukka Raitala.

At Saturday’s remote briefing, Joona Toivio recalled the disappointments of 2016.

“Certainly for everyone involved, it was a really instructive time. I don’t remember a single moment of that game terribly. To my recollection, it was a tight game where we even played well in the second half, and there would have been opportunities to turn that game around. ”

Joona Toivio (center) trained at the Owls Exercises in Kiev.­

Ukraine was four years ago on the world list among the top twenty, and currently has it at 24th.

Finland has faced the same level of opponents during Kanerva’s head coaching season in the competition matches in the last couple of years, when Wales (23rd) competed twice last autumn and Italy twice (16th) in the European Championship qualifiers. Of these, Finland recorded four losses.

Finland, which is among the twenty best opponents on the world list, last won in the qualifiers in the autumn of 2017, when Huuhkajat defeated Iceland (20th at the time) in the home match by 1-0.

The owls had to watch videos of the Ukrainian team in a few meetings before Saturday night’s rehearsals. I hope the team has a good picture of what kind of team and what kind of players will be met in Kiev on Sunday night.

“Ukraine is a really dynamic and fast team. It’s aggressive and wants to squeeze from above, and it attacks with multiplayer, ”Toivio said.

In Ukraine has had a couple of golden generations in the last couple of decades. In 2009, the Ukrainian national team under the age of 19 won the European Championship and in 2019 the national team under the age of 20 won the World Championship. The latter team has become the head coach Andrew Shevchenko to the latest national team a couple of goalkeepers and a left kit Jukhim Konoplya.

Last year, Ukraine played in the League of Nations in League A against Switzerland, Spain and Germany, losing four matches and winning two. Spain and Switzerland Ukraine won at home, indicating the level of the team. For the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers, Ukraine applied for a 1-1 draw away from France.

There should not be as many easy mistakes against Ukraine as in the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We were in trouble against Bosnia at the beginning of the second episode, and the big reason for that was that we made a lot of easy passing mistakes and lost the balls. As such, it easily turns to another team. Easy errors should be minimized. The boldness of the game is emphasized. You have to dare to make yourself playable and dare to play the ball forward, ”Toivio said.

The Finnish team will be missing one manager on Saturday when the captain Tim Sparv undergoes knee surgery to keep him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

“Sparv is a tactically really smart player. He can read the course of the game well, and thus rhythmizes the game and instructs others. We have had others in every game to guide. It’s not quiet there, even if Tim doesn’t play. ”

Head coach According to Finland, the opening line-up will change in Kiev. Alongside Kanerva, there was an attacker at Saturday’s international press conference Joel Pohjanpalo, which anticipates that Pohjanpalo would start Teemu Pukin alongside the attacker.

According to Pohjanpalo, Finland must be a close team on Sunday, and players must avoid playing out of situations.

“We will definitely have good seams when Ukraine loses the ball. At the moment of losing the ball, the team may not return to such a disciplined shape, we have to hit it, ”Pohjanpalo said.

Ukraine-Finland on Sunday at 21.45. The V Sport Jalkapallo channel shows the match, and the match is free to watch at Viafree.fi.