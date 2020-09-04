Football Owls quickly turned their attention to the game of Ireland, but Ilmari Niskanen also considered that his market value had risen.

Niskanen said that his goals are abroad.

Sky was gloomy and a downpour whipped his face as the Finnish men’s national football team practiced on Friday afternoon at Tali Sports Park in Helsinki.

The 0-1 home loss to Wales late Thursday night was in fresh memory, but the gaze quickly turned forward. The owls will meet in Dublin on Sunday in their second match of the Irish League of Nations season.

When there is a flight to Ireland in between, the preparation and recovery time is short. In Wales he made his A national team debut Ilmari Niskanen assures that time is enough.

“Self-confidence rose to a new level when I managed to get along with the best of the world. Quickly the game will be, but I’m used to in the past the domestic real big match load and congestion. In yesterday’s game, the tempo was not so hard, so I think everyone will return to Sunday’s match, ”Niskanen said on Friday.

Finland and Wales organized a show at the empty Helsinki Olympic Stadium, which did not celebrate with plenty of finish points.

Leo Väisänen was early in the second half a great opportunity to take the Owls to the lead, but the control close to the goal hit the pole. Welsh Kieffer Moore finished about ten minutes before the end of the guests winning goal.

Owls played in a match with three central defenders. Niskanen and Jere Uronen played as so-called wing-backs, or wing-defenders who rose heavily to attack.

Niskanen was hit hard on the edge Daniel Jamesin with. KuPS’s Niskanen played in the offensive direction flawlessly, but was in difficulty in the defensive direction at times.

“I think the game increased my market value and my chances of getting into a tougher series. On my side was the Tottenham side pack (Ben Davies) and Manchester United winger (James) were the elite players in the world, but I had no difficulty keeping up with them, ”said Niskanen, who was quite unfamiliar to him.

Niskanen said that his goals are abroad.

“I think it’s closer to the big deal after the Wales match.”

Head coach Markku Kanerva immediately after the match, praised Finland’s defensive play, but needed improvement to open the game.

“We created far too few finish points. The team has a good and confident feeling, ”Niskanen assured.

For the neck The trip to Ireland is the first guest trip in Huuhkaji.

“I don’t know terribly about the opponent yet, but Ireland is the first country to come to mind with green nature. I think Ireland is a really clean country, ”he glowed.

The Wales match eased the tension from the debutant.

“My dad and I went through the game in more detail today, and he said he’s never been so excited about the match. I was also excited during the day, but it triggered at the latest when the match started. ”