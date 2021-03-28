Football Owls are looking for extra points from Kiev – Kanerva trusts the same grouping

Joel Pohjanpalo starts alongside Teemu Puk as an attacker.

Owls has changed three players from his opening line-up for Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in Kiev. Head coach Markku Kanerva has decided to enter the match with 5-3-2 groups.

The opening line-up for the evening match is as follows: Jesse Joronen; Albin Granlund, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O’Shaughnessy; Joni Kauko, Glen Chamber, Rasmus Schüller, Teemu Pukki, Robin Lod.

Ukraine will start the match with the following opening lineup: Heorhi Buštšan; Ilja Zabarni, Mykola Matviyenko, Eduard Sobol; Olexandr Karavaev, Ruslan Malinovski, Jevhen Makarenko, Olexandr Zintchenko; Olexandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk.