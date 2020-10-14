Football Owls and Ireland on Olympic Stadium night in the League of Nations: HS will watch the match starting at 7 p.m.

Finland won the first meeting of the Irish countries in September.

Finland national football team matches in the League of Nations will continue on Wednesday night. Ireland will play against the match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium at 7 p.m. HS follows the match in a moment-by-moment follow-up below this story.

Finland and Ireland met for the first time at the beginning of September, when Finland won the away match Fredrik Jensenin made the only goal of the match.

Ireland come on in a challenging situation as the team is had to leave players aside match due to coronavirus infections.

Finland has a total of six points out of three matches before Wednesday’s match. In addition to Ireland, Finland took three points from Bulgaria last Sunday. The block is led by a seven-point Wales that will face Bulgaria on Wednesday.