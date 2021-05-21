Football Owler Joel Pohjanpalo injured: told in Bundes-Luke podcast knee-stretched in scissor kick attempt

Joel Pohjanpalo, representing the Union Berlin, says the absence is a precaution, but the Owls’ game against Sweden is also to be missed.

Finland national football team striker Joel Pohjanpalo will not be able to play in the German Bundesliga over the weekend.

The Pohjanpalon, 26, club Union Berlin says on its Twitter account that Pohjanpalo has been injured since the previous match and is not available for Saturday’s game against Leipzig.

Northern fire came on against Leverkusen after 55 minutes. The attacker said he was okay.

Pohjanpalo says in the Bundes-Luke podcast that this is a precaution.

“Nothing bigger. Precaution really. The reason was that in the first minute I tried to pull a scissor kick from outside the sixteen area and pulled the hud. The knee overstretched in it, but I played the whole game and from the beginning of the week I trained with it. To be sure, I took a picture of it on Thursday and everything is fine based on it, ”Pohjanpalo said.

Knee is still bothered that, in addition to the Bundesliga match, the match against Sweden for the European Fan Championships will be missed from Pohjanpalos next week.

Northern fire was named Wednesday To the camp team of the Finnish national team, which is preparing for the European Championships. The European Championships start on June 11, which means that there is time to recover three weeks before the start of the Games.

Pohjanpalo suffered an ankle injury in the winter after being injured in a League of Nations match against Bulgaria in November.

Pohjanpalo has scored six goals for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this season.

