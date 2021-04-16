Football Owl striker Rasmus Karjalainen does not have time to recover for the European Championships: “Really sad news”

Finland men’s national football team striker Rasmus Karjalainen recovery from his injury is stretched so that he cannot be selected for the summer European Championship finals team. Football Association said on Friday.

In March, Karjalainen was injured in the rehearsals of his Swedish club Örebro after receiving the ball in his head.

The severity of the situation was later revealed when it was found that the blood vessel in the neck had ruptured. Örebro said on Thursday that Karjalainen will have to be away from the exercises for at least another six weeks.

“Really nasty news. I talked to “Race” on the phone and it was one of the less comfortable calls of my head coaching career. Now, of course, the most important thing is to get the man in shape. But of course it is clear that Rasse will not recover in the timeframe that the selection of the European Championships is possible, ”the head coach Markku Kanerva said.

“It’s certainly a big disappointment, but he’s a strong guy and comes back stronger than that. I and the whole team of Owners want to wish Race a speedy recovery and strength for rehabilitation. ”