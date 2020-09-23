Football Owl matches will be shown in Yle from 2022 onwards with a long contract

The European Championship finals in 2024 and 2028 will also be shown in Yle. Marco Casagrande of the Football Association welcomes the multi-year agreement.

Finland the men’s soccer national team matches will appear in Yle from 2022 onwards.

Yle has acquired the performance rights to the Owl Country Championships and Values ​​2022–2028 and to the men’s European Football Championship finals in 2024 and 2028. The matches and practice matches of the League of Nations are also shown in Yle.

“As a public service company, it is important for us to be able to offer our citizens moments together and great experiences,” Yle’s CEO Merja Ylä-Anttila commented in the press release.

Viasat has the television rights to the owls of this autumn’s League of Nations and next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

Now In addition to the acquired performance rights, Yle has the rights to the European Men’s Football Championship, which was postponed from summer 2020 to next year, in which Finland has historically participated.

Yle will also see the European Women’s Football Championships in 2022, which have moved forward one year. In addition, Yle has the rights to the 2022 Men’s Men’s Football Championships.

Yle is a favorite partner for the Football Association.

“The good news for us is that the televising of the Owl matches has now been agreed far in advance,” the Secretary General of the Football Association Marco Casagrande says in a press release.

“The collaboration with Yle has been excellent in the past, as it has been with the current rights holder Viasat.”