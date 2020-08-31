Football Owl captain Tim Sparv set out to seek new experiences and the start looks promising

The Wales game on Thursday will end the men’s national football team’s nearly five-year evacuation from the Olympic Stadium.

Finland the captain of the men’s national football team Tim Sparvilla, 33, has had enough noise lately. The transfer of an experienced midfielder to AEL Larissa, who plays in the Greek league, was announced last week.

“I came back to Finland today. The first week is behind in Greece: four workouts and one game. The start has been promising. I wanted a new kind of experience. Based on the first week, I will also get one, ”Sparv said on Monday at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Men the national team, the Owls, will host Wales in the League of Nations this Thursday. On Sunday, it is the turn of the away game against Ireland.

“I’ve been training pretty well and tried to keep myself in shape in the gym and on the pitch. I played yesterday (Sunday) for half an hour in a practice match. I need two or three weeks to be at the level I want, ”says Sparv, who has suffered injuries in his career.

He assures that he is pleased with his first contact with his new company. Sparv represented Danish Midtjylland from summer 2014 before its fresh transfer.

“Even the city is just fine. And of course Greece is steeped in history and has a great food culture. New operating culture and new experiences. I am looking for them. ”

Owls returns in the Wales match to the Olympic Stadium, the renovation of which was completed before the start of the League of Nations. The audience is not seen in the game due to the coronavirus situation. The Owls last played at the Olympic Stadium in October 2015.

“The team is really hungry, and it’s nice to be back in our home,” Sparv enthuses, referring to the Helsinki Sports Sanctuary.

Welsh the biggest star has hit sidings in Real Madrid Gareth Bale. The team is coached by a player legend Ryan Giggs.

Head coach of the owls Markku Kanerva can’t get into this week’s games with his full number one fist. They are on the sidelines for various reasons Robin Lod, Jukka Raitala, Lassi Lappalainen, Rasmus Schüller, Simon Skrabb, Joona Toivio and Paulus Arajuuri.

KuPSin Ilmari Niskanen, 22, instead received the first invitation of his career to Huuhkaji.

“A long-term dream came true. As a loyal Savoist, I am certainly well-suited to the group, ”Niskanen said on Monday.

A quick and strong winger was able to wait for a national team call.

“I try to bring my strengths to the team: fast legs and really hard work ethic in both directions. The competition for venues is insanely fierce, but getting on the European Championship team is definitely my goal, ”says Niskanen.

Niskanen started his league season very strongly, but spending has waned a bit.

“July was really good, but now August has been pretty much quieter. I know my best level will be found again. ”