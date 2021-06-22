Football Ousmane Dembélé injured in European Championships needs surgery again – previously operated twice in Turku

Dembélé was acquired in 2017 in Barcelona for EUR 135 million.

22.6. 20:21

French a winger on the national team in the men’s soccer European Championships Ousmane Dembélé needs surgery for his knee injury, says the player ‘s club FC Barcelona on its website.

Dembélé played in the first two matches of France as a substitute, but had to miss the second game due to his injury. He is expected to be off the field for four months.

Dembélé, 24, has suffered injuries in his career in the past. He has been cut twice in Turku. On the first time in 2017 he was operated on Sakari Orava and Lasse Lempainen and a second time in February 2020 Lempainen.

According to the news agency AFP, the injury is similar to February 2020.

Dembélé was bought in Barcelona for € 135 million, but injuries have disrupted his career. Last season Dembélé was able to play quite a lot, and 44 goals were scored in 44 matches.

