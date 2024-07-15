Football | Oulunkylä’s Mustapekka arena was destroyed in a fire – the police investigation continues

Football|The Helsinki police are investigating the factors that led to the fire in the arson investigation.

Helsinki The investigation into the cause of the fire in Oulunkylä’s Mustapekka Arena will begin on Monday.

Communications Manager of the Helsinki Police Leena Karhumäki says that on Monday morning the investigators were just going to the stadium to find out the factors that led to the fire.

“The investigators estimate that more information will be obtained from the investigation by the end of the week,” says Karhumäki on the phone.

The Mustapekka arena, known as the home ground of Veikkausliga club IF Gnistan, caught fire last Saturday night. The investigation into the cause of the fire could only be started on Monday, because the after-extinguishing measures took days and the fire site was still in danger of collapsing over the weekend.

The arena’s grandstand was completely destroyed in the fire. The arena is out of use for the time being.

The police currently do not suspect a crime in the case, but the possibility of a crime has not been ruled out either.