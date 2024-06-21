Football | “Oulu surprised again” – the Veikkausliiga club pulled a real ace up its sleeve

Football|According to Marko Rajamäki, the challenge for the Greek police is to get to know the series quickly.

Weak AC Oulu, who played in the early season, made a tough decision last week.

Oulu fired the head coach Rauno Ojanenthe leader of the playful process Tuomas Silvennoinen and assistant coach Mikko Viitsalo after the team had collected only one win, six draws and five losses from 12 matches.

The contracts of the entire trio would have covered the 2025 season.

On Thursday, Oulu announced that it had hired a Greek as its new head coach Konstantinos Bratsos. The 47-year-old Bratsos brings two assistant coaches with him. Bratsos and assistant coaches Konstantinos Paraskevopoulos and Iannis Amanatidis arrive in Oulu with 1+1 year contracts.

Bratsos has previously worked in the Greek Super League as the head coach of Volos and Kifisia. Kifisia was relegated from the Greek premier league at the end of the 2023–24 season.

“Bratsos’ performances in the Superliga, one of Europe’s top 15 main leagues, are indisputable”, commented AC Oulu’s director of sports Markus Heikkinen the club in the bulletin.

The betting league Bratsos, the first Greek head coach in history, is quite a wild card.

“Oulu surprised again”, states the football expert Marko Rajamäki.

Before his career as a full-time soccer coach, Bratsos graduated as a police officer and worked in the traffic police of the city of Volos.

In addition to his mother tongue Greek, he speaks English and Spanish, says the Greek Taxidromos-magazine.

Rajamäki believes that Oulu has carefully investigated the man’s background.

“However, it is clear that he cannot know this series.”

Bratsos himself commented in the club’s press release that all he knows about Oulu is that “it’s a beautiful place”.

Bratsos has completed the Uefa Pro license required for a head coach in the Veikkausliiga in 2023.

“Getting a license shows that a man is at least educated. Not just anyone can get into that course either. However, he has coached Greece in the main league,” says Rajamäki.

“The challenge is that he has to learn this sequence quickly.”

AC Oulu is third last in the Veikkausliiga, i.e. tenth.

Bringing three Greek coaches to Northern Ostrobothnia is a significant financial investment for the club.

Rajamäki is sure that the contracts of the sidelined trio (Ojanen, Silvennoinen and Viitsalo) have a release clause, and Oulu will not have to pay a salary until the end of the 2025 season.

“It will be expensive. How expensive it is, it’s hard to judge from the outside,” says Rajamäki.

In the betting league has seen a total of five foreign coaches during this season. Among them HJK’s Ferran Sibila has already been fired, but for example Hakan Andrew Smith and IFK Mariehamn Bruno Romao have done a good job.

Other foreigners are EIF’s Gabri Garcia Xatart and SJK’s Stevie Grieve.

Rajamäki states that he has nothing against foreign coaches, but would also like opportunities for young domestic coaches in the Veikkausliiga.

“I think it’s only good that foreign coaches bring their expertise to Finland. However, for this season only Ilves hired a domestic young coach (Joonas Rantanen). There would also be opportunities for them in tough places,” says Rajamäki.