Football Österbottens Tidning: Roman Eremenko doesn’t miss the summer European Championships: “It’s none of my business”

Eremenko will not close the national team door for his thoughts permanently.

Finland one of the key players of the national football team for many years Roman Eremenko, 34, does not long for the European Championship finals starting in June, to which Huuhkajat has historically made its way.

“Not at all. I have been away from the national team for five years. That’s why the European Championships aren’t my thing. I have not been taking the team to the Games, ”Eremenko said In an interview with Österbottens Tidning.

Eremenko, who has kept a quiet life in the direction of the media for a long time, has been on the sidelines of Huuhkaji since the fall of 2016. In late 2016, he received a two-year ban on cocaine.

Eremenko has not finally buried the idea of ​​playing for the national team.

“Right now it’s over, but not necessarily definitively. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the fall, but I don’t want to go to the national team in half condition,” he says.

Hip problems are a major reason why Eremenko has not returned to Huuhkaji, at least for now.

“When we’ve had breaks on the club team, I’ve been forced to rest my hips. One side is higher than the other, and the situation has gotten worse over the years.”

According to Eremenko, hip surgery would be possible, but recovery would take time.

Owls head coach Markku Kanerva has told of his challenges to catch Eremenko.

“Heather called, but I said no. A few times I have not responded. I didn’t hear him call. Then I thought he had something else to think about. ”

Eremenko praises Kanerva’s work in Huuhkaji and says that his own Player Career is nowhere near his decision. He flashes the Arab countries as one opportunity where the Club team career could continue.

Eremenko’s games in Rostov, Russia ended with the termination of the contract in February. He says the chewing was due to family reasons. Eremenko’s wife Marika always obtained a visa for only three months at a time, and traveling between Helsinki and Rostov became pregnant with three children.

Eremenko does not want to recall his two-year ban.

“It’s been a difficult time, but I’ve been through it, and life goes on. I have nothing more to say about it,” Eremenko told the ÖT.