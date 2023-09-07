Football | Oscar winner Natalie Portman praised the resilience of the Spanish team in the midst of the kissing scandal – “The situation is extremely unfair”

Actress Natalie Portman is a co-owner of the American football team. According to him, the women of the Spanish national team have had to put up with harassment and abuse, but performed brilliantly despite that.

Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman praised the players of the Spanish national team that won the women’s soccer world championship on Thursday, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Portman, players have demonstrated resilience against “harassment, abuse and offensive behavior.”

The Spanish women’s football team’s World Cup victory in August has been overshadowed by the president of the country’s football association By Luis Rubiales and the star player of the national team Jennifer Hermoson kissing scandal. Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head and kissed him right on the mouth at the World Cup final award ceremony.

Hermoso has filed a criminal complaint.

Portman spoke at the UEC (Union of European Clubs) General Assembly in Berlin on Thursday. In her speech, Portman said that in the past women’s teams have had to fight mainly for pay equality.

A group of Hollywood stars, including Portman and others Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner and Serena Williams, founded in 2020 expansion team to the US Women’s Major League Soccer.

The stars who founded the team called Angel City said they want to fight for equal pay for female athletes. Portman is still part owner of the team.

“These [Espanjan maajoukkueen] the ability of female players to play top level football in a situation that is extremely unfair and unjust is very inspiring,” Portman said in her speech.

Kissing Scandal has spawned a lively discussion about women’s rights and the violence, harassment and sexual abuse they experience.

The president of the Spanish Football Association, Rubiales, has announced that he will not resign from his position. In her opinion, Rubiales has not acted wrongly and has claimed that she was a victim of “false feminism”.

In addition to the fact that Rubiales may face criminal charges, his actions are also being investigated by soccer’s international governing body Fifa, which has suspended Rubiales from his position for 90 days.