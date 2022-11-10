Friday, November 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Organization: Employees of Qatar’s World Cup stadiums talk about the culture of fear and revenge

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

The human rights organization Equidem published its report on the conditions of workers in Qatar.

10.11. 19:55

Football The World Cup starts in Qatar in just over a week. According to a recent report by the human rights organization Equidem, the situation of the workers who built the World Cup stadiums has improved, but there are still many shortcomings and problems.

He told about Equidem’s report The Guardian.

According to Equidem, migrant workers have suffered from “continuous and widespread violations of workers’ rights”. According to Equidem, it has been, among other things, discrimination based on nationality, illegal recruitment and also unpaid wages.

The report also mentions positive developments such as healthcare and living conditions, but according to Equidem, Qatar has been a “hostile environment” for stadium workers.

Equidem justifies its conclusion on the basis of, among other things, employee interviews conducted for the report. The employees told about serious abuses and a culture of fear and revenge. Workplace violence and mental and verbal abuse have also occurred.

See also  Climate change and the Olympics: The future of winter sports in Germany

In addition According to Equidem, the workers had been sent to the camps before representatives of the International Football Association Fifa visited the stadiums.

The report urges Fifa to establish a compensation fund for workers injured during the construction of stadiums.

Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee did not respond to The Guardian’s request for comment.

Equidem is a British research and consulting firm specializing in human rights and workers’ rights. The company also has an office in Nepal.

#Football #Organization #Employees #Qatars #World #Cup #stadiums #talk #culture #fear #revenge

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"No sex, only kisses": 3 escorts convicted of perjury in Berlusconi's party trial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.