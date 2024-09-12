Thursday, September 12, 2024
Football | Oona Siren, 23, moves to West Ham

September 12, 2024
Siren’s contract is for two years.

Football West Ham, which plays in the English women’s premier league in the WSL, gets stronger with a Finnish national team player I’m on Sirena London club told on Thursday. Midfielder Siren, 23, who is transferring from the Norwegian club Lilleström, has a two-year contract.

– I am very much looking forward to this challenge. I know that the WSL is the best league in the world, and I want to test myself against the best players and the best teams, Siren, who represented Tikkurila Palloseura and Kuopio Palloseura in Finland, said on the club’s website.

– The experiences I have gained from the national team and the Champions League (in KuPS) have brought motivation so that I will continue to strive to be as good a player as I can be. I know that coming to West Ham will help my development.

West Ham start the WSL season next Saturday with an away match against Manchester United.

