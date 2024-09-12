Football | Oona Siren, 23, moves to West Ham

Football|Siren’s contract is for two years.

Football West Ham, which plays in the English women’s premier league in the WSL, gets stronger with a Finnish national team player I’m on Sirena London club told on Thursday. Midfielder Siren, 23, who is transferring from the Norwegian club Lilleström, has a two-year contract.

– I am very much looking forward to this challenge. I know that the WSL is the best league in the world, and I want to test myself against the best players and the best teams, Siren, who represented Tikkurila Palloseura and Kuopio Palloseura in Finland, said on the club’s website.

– The experiences I have gained from the national team and the Champions League (in KuPS) have brought motivation so that I will continue to strive to be as good a player as I can be. I know that coming to West Ham will help my development.

West Ham start the WSL season next Saturday with an away match against Manchester United.