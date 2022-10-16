Football | Onni Valakari scored a dazzling winning goal

Pafos, represented by Valakari, has started the season strongly.

Finland a striker belonging to the men’s national football team Onni Valakari has been in a good mood in the ranks of Pafos, who play in the main league of Cyprus, and on Friday a hit was created that can be imagined to compete for the title of the most beautiful goal of the season.

Pafos visited Doxa as guests, and the winning goal of the match was seen just before the break.

Valakari received a vertical pass about 25 meters away from the goal, the ball bounced from possession into the air. Valakari reacted quickly and shot the ball straight out of the air in a beautiful arc over the goalkeeper and into the corner of the goal.

Pafos eventually won the match with a score of 3–0 and ran away at the top of the series, three points behind Apollon Limassol, who played less matches. Valakari has scored two goals and assisted three in seven matches.