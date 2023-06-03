Football | One more trophy is missing from Manchester City’s treble – City won the FA Cup

Manchester United did not manage to their local opponent at Wembley.

Manchester City the dream of a rare triple championship remains alive. Today, City defeated local rival United 2–1 (1–1) in the final of the English FA Cup, and City, who won the Premier League, still needs a Champions League win to complete the treble.

In the first ever cup final between clubs from Manchester, played at Wembley in London, City became the hero Ilkay Gundogan. He put City ahead with the fastest goal in finals history after just 12 seconds, scoring in the 2–1 win in the 51st minute.

United’s 1-1 equalizer was made by a penalty kick in the opening half Bruno Fernandes.

The cup championship is City’s seventh all-time. The last time it celebrated the FA Cup victory in 2019.

City also celebrated the Premier League title. The team will play next Saturday in the final of the Champions League against Italian Inter.