Football | One month after the Mustapekka arena fire – this is how the police commented on the progress of the investigation

Football|The home of Veikkausliiga club Gnistan was destroyed on July 13.

Oulunkylän On Tuesday, it will be one month since the fire in the Mustapekka arena. The main stand of Gnistan’s home stadium turned into a sea of ​​flames on July 13.

In the morning fire, the dressing room and adjacent training facilities with their equipment, guest rooms and the club’s office were also destroyed in the same building.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

“There is nothing definitive that I can say where it started”, crime commissioner Jukka Larkio tells.

According to Larkio, the situation does not really differ from the investigation of the causes of fires of a similar size and causing similar destruction.

“Yes, they are often time-consuming. It is said that it is more typical for such big fires to take a little more time than to be dealt with quickly,” he says.

Work it is complicated by the fact that the fire was raging in the full fire stage when the rescue service and the police got to the scene.

“Plus, it’s basically burned to the ground, even though there are some roof structures left.”

Larkio describes the fire as very strong. In the early stages of the investigation, the police asked for hints and observations to clarify the matter, and they have come from citizens.

“No decisive tips have been received. It’s been more that it’s already been full fire time, and then people have noticed,” says Larkio.

“Even though that stadium is in a visible location, it’s behind a little bush.”

Thewhether the fire was started on purpose, cannot say at least for the time being.

“We haven’t been able to rule that out either. Of course, electricity is always an option, and then intentional or unintentional ignition. That has not been ruled out either,” says Larkio.

“Electricity experts are able to analyze various things from those electrical devices.”

However, fire investigation is different for every fire.

“For example, it is affected by the roof structures, where the heat accumulates and where it comes from, when the heat and smoke gases get under the cap and it explodes. It is terribly difficult.”