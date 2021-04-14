Football Ondřej Kúdela, who racistically insulted Glen Kamara, was banned from playing for ten matches – Kamara was also banned from playing

Uefa announced the decision on Wednesday.

European Football Association (Uefa) ordered on Wednesday to the defender of Slavia Prague Ondřej Kúdelalle a ten-match ban on European matches.

The ban applies to both club and national team matches.

Kúdela racially insulted Glasgow Rangers and the Finnish national football team Glen Kamara in the Europa League match on 18 March.

According to Kamara, Kúdela had told him that “you are a fucking monkey, you know you are”. Kamara told his teammates Bongani Zungun after hearing the words of Kúdela.

Uefa also banned Kamara from the situation. He is on the sidelines for three matches. The chamber’s ban applies to club team matches.