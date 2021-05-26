Football Ondřej Kúdela, who racially insulted Glen Kamara, is banned from playing, the defender will not be seen at the European Championships

Uefa upheld a ten-match ban on Slavia Prague and Czech national team defender Ondřej Kúdela after a complaint.

Football club Slavia Prague Ondrej Kudelan the ten-match ban will remain in effect, so the Czech defender will not be seen in the summer European Championship finals. Kudela received his sentence from the European Football Association in Uefa.

Uefa considered Kúdela to have racially insulted a Finnish national team player Glen Kamaraa In the Europa League match in March. Slavia Praha faced the Rangers, represented by Kamara, in the match.

Kúdela denied the racist comment and appealed his ban. Uefa announced Wednesday that Kúdela’s ban on racist behavior will remain in effect.

Czech head coach Jaroslav Šilhavý had kept Kúdela’s European Championship door open, but now a new player has to be appointed to the team.

Kamara got a three-game collar from the same match for violent behavior towards another player. The chamber’s ban is not in force in Uefa club competitions, so it does not affect European Championship participation.