Football Ondřej Kúdela, who has been appointed by Glen Kamara, is complaining about his ban

April 23, 2021
Uefa gave Kúdela a ten-match collar for racist behavior.

Slavia Czech defender of Prague Ondřej Kúdela has complained to the European Football Association about a ban on playing in Uefa.

Midfielder of the Rangers and Finnish men’s national football team Glen Chamber has said Kúdela insulted him racistly in a March European match.

Uefa gave Kúdela a ten-match collar for racist behavior in Slavia’s European games and national team matches.

Kamara received a three-match ban on violent behavior against another player. Kamara putan is valid in Uefa club team competitions.

“I can confirm that we have complained,” Kúdela’s lawyer Rene Cienciala said to AFP.

Kúdela has admitted his curses to Kamara, but has recently denied the allegation of racism. If the ban is maintained, the European Championship finals will probably be missed by Kúdela. Slavia boss Jaroslav Tvrdik apologized to Kamara last week.

