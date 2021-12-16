Genoa – Italian Cup and Premier League on televised Thursday evening: the national tournament is broadcast exclusively on Mediaset for the first time, the English championship is staged as usual on Sky.

ITALY ONE. Double appointment with the Italian Cup on the Mediaset network on channel 6 of digital terrestrial. It starts at 6 pm with Spezia-Lecce, commentary by Fabrizio Ferrero with Andrea Agostinelli to the technical commentary. First evening at Marassi in Genoa with the match between Sampdoria and Turin, to the story from 20.45 Massimo Callegari flanked by Massimo Paganin.

In the studio Monica Bertini analyzes the evening with Mino Taveri, Alessio Tacchinardi and Mauro Bergonzi.

SKY. Two matches scheduled for tonight on pay TV: at 8.45 pm Sky Sport Arena broadcasts Chelsea-Everton with the story of Massimo Marianella, at 21 Sky Sport Football proposes Liverpool-Newcastle with the commentary by Federico Zancan.

