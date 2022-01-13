Rome – Free football also today on television, thanks to Mediaset which has secured the rights of the Italian Cup and broadcasts the matches on the main networks of the group.

CHANNEL 5. First evening with Milan-Genoa, at 9 pm live from San Siro with the commentary by Riccardo Trevisani flanked by Roberto Cravero to the technical commentary. The connection opens at 8.55 pm, at the final whistle analysis and comments in the studio with Monica Bertini, the new face of football on Mediaset who does not make Giorgia Rossi regret, who hosts Mino Taveri, Stefano Sorrentino, Mauro Bergonzi.

ITALY ONE. Thursday with the Coppa Italia on the Mediaset network opens at 6 pm on Italia Uno with the Napoli-Fiorentina match told by Roberto Ciarapica with Andrea Agostinelli as a commentator.

NINE. The Discovery group’s network proposes the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at 11.30 pm on a delayed basis. At the microphone, Andrea Distaso and Carlo Pizzigoni.

SKY. Double recovery of the eighteenth day of Serie B tonight on pay TV. On the calendar, at 8.45 pm, Benevento-Monza on Sky Sport Calcio with Daniele Barone at the story and Lecce-Vicenza on Sky Sport 253 with Dario Massara at the microphone.

DISCOVERY +. The African Cup is staged on the American platform: at 5 pm Cameroon-Ethiopia, at 8 pm Cape Verde-Burkina Faso.

YOU LISTEN. The Italian Super Cup, broadcast by Mediaset, triumphs: the match between Inter and Juve, well told by Massimo Callegari and Massimo Paganin, in fact gathered in front of Canale 5 a good 7 million and 890 thousand viewers (33.2 percent share). The result of the night “Supercoppa Live” was also excellent, given that 2 million and 782 thousand fans remained tuned to Canale 5.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS