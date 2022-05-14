Lots of football on televised Saturdays: Serie A, Premier League, FA. Cup, Bundesliga, Serie B, Ligue1.

SKY. Early evening from the Olympic stadium on Sky Sport Calcio: at 8.45 pm Rome-Venice, commentary by Riccardo Gentile flanked by Lorenzo Minotti at the technical commentary, Paolo Assogna and Angelo Mangiante on the sidelines. Around the match, from 8 pm, “Sky Calcio the original” with Alessandro Bonan at the helm.

The Bundesliga is staged on Sky Sport Football at 15.30 with the last day told on “Diretta Gol” and on Sky Sport 251 with Bayer Leverkusen-Friborg narrated by Pietro Nicolodi, the Ligue1 starts from 21 on Sky Sport Football with Stade Rennes-Ol. Marseille with Massimo Marianella at the microphone and Montpellier-Psg with Gianluigi Bagnulo on Sky Sport 253.

As for the Serie B playoffs, an appointment at 6 pm with Brescia-Perugia, commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni and Vanessa Leonardi on the sidelines.

DAZN. The platform offers as usual the whole series A: Empoli-Salernitana at 15 (the couple Mastroianni and Parolo on the microphones), at 18 Verona-Turin (Santi and Pasqual) and Udinese-Spezia (Calogero and Schwoch), at 8.45 pm Rome-Venice (Mancini and Giaccherini in post).

English football in the afternoon: the FA final takes place at 5:45 pm. Cup between Chelsea and Liverpool, commentary by Edoardo Testoni with Massimo Donati to the technical comment.

Serie B at 18 with Brescia-Perugia.

SKY SOCCER BAR. The Serie A matches can be seen in public places on the Sky satellite channel with the voices of the pay TV commentators.

RAI SPORT. On channel 58 of digital terrestrial, at 6 pm, the Super Cup in Serie C: Sud Tirol-Modena.

