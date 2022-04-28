Genoa – It will be Dazn who will broadcast the Lanterna derby on Saturday. Sampdoria-Genoa will be streamed from the platform at 6pmthe commentary is entrusted to Stefano Borghi flanked by the technical commentary by the usually talkative Marco Parolo and with three reporters (Bernardi, Barsotti and Sala) engaged between the sidelines and the grandstand.

In the studio prologue to the match from 17.30 and, at the end, analysis and comments with Marco Cattaneo who converses with Dario Marcolin and Parolo.

All, of course, buffering permitting.

Su Dazn has also been present since last week for the series of meetings “Day Off” with Diletta Leotta who meets the players off the pitch an episode dedicated to Morten Thorsby, curiously called “the Greta Thunberg of Serie A” for his being an environmentalist.

SKY. As for the public places, the match is broadcast via satellite from Sky with Federico Botti in position.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS