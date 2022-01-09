Sunday with the Ligurian derby Genoa-Spezia and Sampdoria away to Naples.

SKY. The pay TV today broadcasts three matches of the twenty-first day. It starts at 12.30 on Sky Sport Uno with Venice-Milan, commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni flanked by Giancarlo Marocchi for the technical commentary, Peppe Di Stefano and Manuele Baiocchini on the sidelines.

At 16.30 it is the turn of Udinese-Atalanta, to the story Riccardo Gentile with Nando Orsi second voice, Marina Presello and Francesco Cosatti near the benches.

At 18.30 kick-off in Marassi for Genoa-Spezia, Antonio Nucera with commentator Lorenzo Minotti, Vanessa Leonardi and Riccardo Re on the sidelines.

Around the matches, Giorgia Cenni conducts “La Casa dello Sport” from 11.30 while “Sky Calcio l’Originale” is broadcast at 10.40 pm.

DAZN. The platform that broadcasts in streaming offers all the matches live. It starts at 12.30 with Venezia-Milan (Dario Mastroianni and Emanuele Giaccherini at the microphones), at 16.30 Napoli-Sampdoria is told by Ricky Buscaglia with Dario Marcolin technical commentator, Giorgia Rossi on the pitch to introduce the match with Ciro Ferrara, Udinese-Atalanta is again at 16.30. At 18.30 it is the turn of Genoa-Spezia with the couple Giustiniani and Donati in position and of Rome-Juventus narrated by Pierluigi Pardo with Massimo Ambrosini second voice, Marco Cattaneo on the lawn to present and then comment on the match with Federico Balzaretti and Andrea Barzagli.

The day was completed at 8.45 pm by Inter-Lazio with the commentary by Stefano Borghi flanked again by Simone Tiribocchi – who during Rome-Milan called Ste as if they were at the bar – to the technical commentary and with Diletta Leotta on the pitch to introduce the match with Marco Parolo and Borja Valero.

RAIDUE. The story of the day on state TV unfolds between “90 minutes” at 6.25 pm and “La Domenica Sportiva” at 10.40 pm.

ITALY ONE. At midnight “Pressing” begins.

DISCOVERY +. The platform has secured the rights of the African Cup of Nations scheduled from today in Cameroon. Two matches today: at 17 Cameroon-Burkina Faso with Andrea Di Staso in position, at 20 Ethiopia-Cape Verde with Alessandro Lettieri at the story.

