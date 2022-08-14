The Roman teams take to the field on Sunday in Serie A.

DAZN. On Sunday, on the platform that broadcasts in streaming, the championship opens at 6.30 pm with the Lazio-Bologna matches, told by Federico Zanon with Sergio Floccari in the technical commentary, and Fiorentina-Cremonese with Andrea Calogero and Fabio Bazzani at the microphones. At 8.45 pm Salernitana-Rome, commentary by Edoardo Testoni with Simone Tiribocchi second voice, and Spezia-Empoli with Gabriele Giustiniani flanked by Federico Peluso, yet another former footballer curiously chosen by Dazn to be a technical commentator.

At 8 pm the Sunday Night Live returns with Marco Cattaneo at the helm, then ready to take over at the end of the matches for the analysis of the day.

For the Spanish La Liga, Valencia-Girona is scheduled at 19.30 and Almeria-Real Madrid at 22.

ASSISTANCE DAZN. Considering what happened yesterday, we recall the telephone number set up by Dazn for assistance to subscribers: 02/82958308. Today it is active from noon to midnight.

SKY. The Sunday Serie A match on pay TV is Lazio-Bologna, broadcast at 6.30 pm on Sky Sport Uno with Riccardo Gentile and Nando Orsi at the station, Vanessa Leonardi and Matteo Petrucci near the benches.

Serie A is also at the center of Fabio Caressa’s “Club” scheduled from 10.40 pm and enriched this year by the highlights of Sunday matches.

The Chelsea-Tottenham London derby stands out for the Premier League, scheduled at 5.30 pm on Sky Sport Football with the story of Federico Zancan; previously, at 3 pm, there is Nottingham Forest-West Ham with Massimo Marianella at the microphone.

As for the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich-Wolfsburg on Sky Sport Action with Pietro Nicolodi in position at 5.30 pm, while in Ligue1 they are on stage on pay TV Lorient-Lyon at 1 pm on Sky Sport Football and Brest-Olympique Marseille at 8 pm, 45 on the same channel.

AREA DAZN. It is the satellite channel of the platform: at 18.30 Fiorentina-Cremonese, at 20.45 Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli. There is no risk of buffering, the image arrives a few seconds before streaming.

SKY SOCCER BAR. In public places Sky broadcasts Serie A with the voices of its commentators: Lazio-Bologna and Fiorentina-Cremonese at 18.30, Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli at 20.45.

B SERIES. The cadet league matches tonight, included Venice-Genoa (8.45pm), are broadcast live on Sky, Dazn and Helbiz.

RAI. The new edition of “La Domenica Sportiva” kicks off tonight at 10.40 pm with Alberto Rimedio at the helm.

ITALY ONE. We have to wait until 11.55 pm for “Pressing”, lead by Monica Bertini and Massimo Callegari.

THE PHRASE. “Monza continues to erupt enthusiasm”, commentator Dario Mastroianni on Dazn at the start of the Monza-Turin match.